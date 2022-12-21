 Skip to Main Content
California wants to revoke a CVS mail-order license for illegally filling opioid and ADHD prescriptions

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 21, 2022

Pittsburgh CVS
Gene J. Puskar/AP

California authorities are seeking to revoke a license held by a CVS Health mail-order pharmacy unit for violating several state laws that govern shipments of various controlled substances — including prescription painkillers and ADHD medicines — directly to patients.

In its complaint, the California Board of Pharmacy alleged that CVS Caremark — which runs a pharmacy benefit manager and a mail-order service — ignored several red flags that should have given the company “reason to know or suspect that numerous controlled substances… were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose” from July 2018 through July 2021. The drugs included the Xanax anxiety pill, the Adderall and Ritalin pills for treating ADHD, and opioid painkillers such as Dilaudid and Percocet.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories