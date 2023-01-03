Pharmalittle: Pharma plans to raise U.S. drug prices in January; U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen over opioid crisis

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to a new year. We hope the holiday respite was refreshing and inspiring, because that oh-so-familiar routine of online meetings, calls, and deadlines — otherwise known as work — has predictably returned. But what can you do? The world, such as it is, continues to spin. So why not give it a nudge in a better direction with a cup or two of stimulation? Our coffee kettle is fired up and brewing coconut roast. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have excavated a few items of interest to help you catch up. We hope you have a meaningful and productive day. And do stay in touch. …

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told makers of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder medicines it was concerned “aggressive marketing practices,” including by telehealth providers, could be driving excessive prescriptions, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing an agency letter sent last summer. The letter does not cite specific companies, but reflects DEA concerns about marketing efforts for ADHD treatment by telehealth companies whose prescribing practices the agency has been investigating. The DEA said in December it would not allow any increase in 2023 production of pharmaceutical ingredients that go into Adderall and other stimulants used to treat ADHD.