Pharmalittle: FDA rule change allows pharmacies to offer abortion pills; Medicare could have saved billions if inflationary rebate law existed

For the first time, retail pharmacies will be allowed to offer abortion pills in the U.S. under a regulatory change made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a move that could significantly expand access to abortion through medication, The New York Times writes. Until now, mifepristone — the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen — could be dispensed only by a few mail-order pharmacies or by specially certified doctors or clinics. Under the rules, patients will still need a prescription from a certified health care provider, but any pharmacy that agrees to accept those prescriptions and abide by certain other criteria can dispense the pills in its stores and by mail order.