Pharmalittle: New report gives glimpse into safety of an Alzheimer’s drug; Walgreens looks to dispense an abortion pill

Investigators released the first detailed case report about a patient who died after receiving lecanemab, providing a new glimpse into safety concerns surrounding the closely watched experimental Alzheimer’s drug, STAT writes. An unpublished version of the report was previously written about by Science in November, one of three deaths from the lecanemab trials revealed by Science and STAT. But the published version, in the New England Journal of Medicine, will allow doctors to evaluate the case as they consider whether and how to use a treatment that could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as soon as this week.