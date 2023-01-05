 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: New report gives glimpse into safety of an Alzheimer’s drug; Walgreens looks to dispense an abortion pill

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 5, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you, despite a thick fog enveloping the Pharmalot grounds. After all, as the Morning Mayor taught us: “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” So while you tug on the ribbon, we will fire up our coffee kettle to brew another cup of stimulation. Our choice today is chocolate cappuccino, for those tracking this sort of thing. It pays to experiment, you know? Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest menu of tidbits for you to peruse as you gear up for another busy day. We hope your journey goes well and you conquer the world. And as always, do keep in touch. …

Investigators released the first detailed case report about a patient who died after receiving lecanemab, providing a new glimpse into safety concerns surrounding the closely watched experimental Alzheimer’s drug, STAT writes. An unpublished version of the report was previously written about by Science in November, one of three deaths from the lecanemab trials revealed by Science and STAT. But the published version, in the New England Journal of Medicinewill allow doctors to evaluate the case as they consider whether and how to use a treatment that could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as soon as this week.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

