Pharma’s ambitious antibiotic venture fund makes another investment

By Ed Silverman Jan. 5, 2023

antimicrobial resistance
Melissa Brower/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

For only the second time since launching nearly two years ago, the AMR Action Fund has announced an investment in a fledgling biotech company as it tries to underwrite efforts to develop badly needed medicines for combating antibiotic resistance.

In its latest move, the fund is providing $7.5 million to BioVersys, which is developing an antibiotic to combat a type of bacteria that affects people with compromised immune systems and is increasingly responsible for infections in hospitalized patients. The drug, which is about to enter Phase 2 testing, is targeting hospital-acquired pneumonia, pneumonia associated with ventilators, and blood stream infections that originate from pneumonia.

