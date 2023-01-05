 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Coronavirus
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

‘Stuck in a rut’: As debate flares over access to medicines, the future of voluntary licensing is up in the air

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 5, 2023

Reprints
Illustration of researchers crossing a river to share a patent for a drug
Mike Reddy for STAT

ANNECY, FRANCE — At first blush, the deal was hailed as a breakthrough.

Last fall, Novartis agreed to license a best-selling cancer drug so that generic companies could make copies for distribution to 44 low- and middle-income nations, marking the first time a voluntary license was arranged for a cancer medicine. Until then, such deals typically involved drugs for infectious diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis C. One public health official said it might point to a “paradigm shift.”

Yet for all the enthusiasm, the deal was also criticized for shortcomings that underscored uncertainty more broadly about voluntary licensing deals. And the future remains uncertain.

The thorny issues for the pharmaceutical industry and for public health were front and center at a late October gathering in this picturesque town in southeastern France, where Gilead Sciences, which has been at the forefront of voluntary licensing, assembled representatives from nonprofits, patient advocacy groups, and think tanks, among others, to brainstorm ideas.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: New report gives glimpse into safety of an…
Pharmalittle: New report gives glimpse into safety of an Alzheimer’s drug; Walgreens looks to dispense an…
Biogen shakes up R&D chief role, makes Singhal permanent…
Biogen shakes up R&D chief role, makes Singhal permanent replacement
3 drug pricing issues to watch in 2023
3 drug pricing issues to watch in 2023
Walgreens to pursue certification to provide abortion pills in…
Walgreens to pursue certification to provide abortion pills in pharmacies

Recommended Stories