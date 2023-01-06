 Skip to Main Content
The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer’s drug, but wide access may depend on CMS easing restrictions

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 6, 2023

Adobe
Adobe

Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to the widely anticipated Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen, a key question is the extent to which payers — private and public — will cover the treatment.

Such decisions are based on myriad factors, starting with the $26,500 price tag. But there are other considerations, including the quality of the clinical trial data, side effect concerns, the patient population for which the medicine is approved, and budgetary constraints.

Ed Silverman

