Pharmalittle: Pfizer scaling back early-stage research into rare diseases; BioNTech and U.K. partner on cancer trials

Pfizer told employees it plans to pull back on early-stage research into treatments for rare diseases, including the development of new viral-based gene therapies, Barron’s reports. The company said it would “externalize” most of its early-stage rare disease programs in neurology and cardiology, and gene therapy programs not yet in clinical trials. Among the assets on the chopping block is a gene therapy manufacturing facility in Durham, N.C., in which the company announced in December 2021 it was investing nearly $70 million.