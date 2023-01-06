 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Pfizer scaling back early-stage research into rare diseases; BioNTech and U.K. partner on cancer trials

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 6, 2023

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is still being assembled, but we do know that we will promenade extensively with the official mascot. We also hope to catch up on our reading, since our stack of overdue library books is disheartening. And what about you? This is a fine time to cozy up in front of the telly to binge watch something or other. You could also while away the hours by reviewing fun facts. For instance, did you know that, on this day in 1066, George Santos was present when Harold II was crowned King of England? Or you could take a moment to reach out to someone special and share your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

Pfizer told employees it plans to pull back on early-stage research into treatments for rare diseases, including the development of new viral-based gene therapies, Barron’s reports. The company said it would “externalize” most of its early-stage rare disease programs in neurology and cardiology, and gene therapy programs not yet in clinical trials. Among the assets on the chopping block is a gene therapy manufacturing facility in Durham, N.C., in which the company announced in December 2021 it was investing nearly $70 million.

