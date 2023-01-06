Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Deborah Ascheim (Courtesy) Courtesy Deborah

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Rejuvenate Bio hired Deborah Ascheim as chief medical officer. Previously, she worked at StrideBio, where she was chief medical officer, and before that, she headed the d2a clinical and product development consulting firm.