Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 6, 2023

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Rejuvenate Bio hired Deborah Ascheim as chief medical officer. Previously, she worked at StrideBio, where she was chief medical officer, and before that, she headed the d2a clinical and product development consulting firm.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

