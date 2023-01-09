 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Pediatricians recommend obesity drugs for children; as JPM starts, industry execs have a gloomy financing outlook

  Ed Silverman

Jan. 9, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings and deadlines has resumed. Moreover, this is a particularly busy start to the week for those of you  scrambling about at JPM, which is essentially a Woodstock for pharmaceutical executives and finance types. Here is a tip for coping — make frequent stops for a cup of stimulation. We, in fact, are hoisting one right now. Meanwhile, the world keeps spinning, so to keep you up to date, we have gathered a fresh menu of tidbits. Hope you have a productive day, wherever you are, and do keep in touch. …

The American Academy of Pediatrics for the first time recommended physicians offer weight-loss drugs for children with obesity, aiming to take early action against an increasingly common condition linked to a host of health problems, The Wall Street Journal reports. Children 12 or older who are obese should be offered medications for weight loss alongside lifestyle and behavioral counseling, says the association, which also recommended doctors offer to refer severely obese children 13 or older to surgeons to assess whether they would be good candidates for bariatric surgery, and that pediatricians should screen obese children for high cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension.

Ed Silverman

