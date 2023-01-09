 Skip to Main Content
Moderna plans to follow in Pfizer’s footsteps, charge up to $130 for Covid-19 vaccine in U.S.

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 9, 2023

Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are stored in a freezer for use at a clinic
Steve Helber/AP

Moderna disclosed Monday that it plans to price its Covid-19 vaccine at anywhere from $110 to $130 per dose when the company pivots from a focus on government contracts to commercial distribution efforts.

The timing was not offered, but the company is holding talks with hospitals, pharmacy chains and pharmacy benefit managers. In setting such a price, Moderna will pursue the same path as Pfizer, which last year also announced plans to charge $110 to $130 a dose this year for its own Covid-19 shot.

