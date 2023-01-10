 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
J. P. Morgan
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: FDA increasingly pausing trials of experimental meds; FDA commish isn’t surprised by congressional report on Alzheimer’s drug

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 10, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Rise and shine, another busy day is on the way. We can tell if only by the flurry of dispatches emanating from the JPM affair in San Francisco, where a long-awaited pharmaceutical industry confab is under way. Such is life in the fast lane. As for us, we are engaged in our usual routine of foraging for interesting items, which you will find below. So time to get cracking. We hope your day is productive and meaningful. And please do reach out if you hear something saucy or head spinning. We always appreciate telegrams and postcards. …

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is pressing pause on drug-company testing of experimental medicines more often, a side effect of the industry’s move into promising but less-proven technologies, The Wall Street Journal reports. As biotechs pursue more cutting-edge cell and gene therapies, the FDA has been issuing more suspensions than it had, according to a review of FDA data on clinical holds. The agency halted clinical trials for experimental drugs an average of 664 times each year from 2017 to 2021, up from 557 each of the previous five years. Through mid-December last year, the FDA had placed 747 of the holds.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

An FDA pathway to clear medical devices is putting…
An FDA pathway to clear medical devices is putting patients at risk, research suggests
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
When a patient nears the end, a feared therapy…
When a patient nears the end, a feared therapy can also comfort
Lawmakers again urge the Biden administration to use federal…
Lawmakers again urge the Biden administration to use federal law to widen access to a cancer…
Will America’s public health reckoning ever come?
Will America’s public health reckoning ever come?
Insurers hint at suing Biden administration over plans for…
Insurers hint at suing Biden administration over plans for Medicare Advantage audits

Recommended Stories