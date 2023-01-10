FDA scolds Sun Pharmaceutical for serious quality control problems at a key plant in India

Sun Pharmaceutical, one of the world’s largest generic drugmakers, was scolded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a host of serious manufacturing violations at a key plant in India, the latest instance in which the company was tagged by the regulator for quality-control problems.

In a Dec. 15 warning letter posted on Tuesday on the FDA website, Sun was cited for several notable failures, such as not following appropriate procedures to prevent contamination; establishing an adequate system for monitoring environmental conditions; using suitable equipment; thoroughly investigating discrepancies in batches of products; or cleaning and sterilizing equipment.