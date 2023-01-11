Pharmalittle: Pfizer will not license generic Covid-19 pill in China; BioMarin signs outcomes-based deal in Germany for gene therapy

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the middle of the week. Congratulations on making it this far and remember there are only a few more days until the weekend arrives. So keep plugging away. After all, what are the alternatives? While you ponder the possibilities, we invite you to join us for a delightful cup of stimulation. Remember that no prescription is required. Our choice today is peppermint mocha. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you on your way. Have a wonderful day, and please do stay in touch. …

Merck plans to take legal action against several pharmaceutical companies in China after noticing that some manufacturers were supplying Covid-19 drugs to some provinces and cities saying the medicines were authorized by Merck, Reuters reports. The company expects its Covid-19 antiviral pill to be launched in the Chinese market on Friday, but noted that Sinopharm is the only legally authorized distributor there of molnupiravir, which is sold under the brand name Lagevrio and was developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. A severe shortage of Covid-19 drugs in China has made many turn to underground channels, which has in turn prompted caution over fake remedies.