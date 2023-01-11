Physicians group urges FDA to convene expert panel before finally approving an Alzheimer’s drug

A physicians group is urging the Food and Drug Administration to hold an expert panel meeting to review an experimental Alzheimer’s treatment before issuing a full-blown approval, a move that reflects nagging safety issues surrounding the medication.

The appeal follows a step announced last week by the FDA to grant accelerated approval for the medicine, which is called Leqembi. Accelerated approval is a faster path to the marketplace based on preliminary clinical trial evidence. The companies behind the drug – Eisai and Biogen – are expected to provide still more data shortly so the FDA can consider a final approval decision.