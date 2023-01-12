California is the latest state to sue drugmakers and PBMs over insulin pricing

The California attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing several drugmakers and pharmacy benefit managers of conspiring to set prices for insulin, joining a growing list of states that have taken such a step as more and more Americans struggle to afford the life-savings diabetes treatment.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies “unconscionably, deceptively, misleadingly, and artificially” drove up the cost of insulin, making the medication unaffordable for many of the 3 million state residents with diabetes and causing the state government to overpay for the medication. The lawsuit also maintained the pricing disproportionately harms low-income communities.