Pharmalittle: HHS readying details for Medicare drug-price negotiations; doctors urge FDA to hold expert meeting before approving Alzheimer’s drug

A physicians group is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to hold an expert panel meeting to review an experimental Alzheimer’s drug before issuing a full-blown approval, a move that reflects nagging safety issues surrounding the medication, STAT says. The appeal follows the FDA’s decision, announced last week, to grant accelerated approval for the medicine, Leqembi. Accelerated approval is a faster path to the marketplace based on preliminary clinical trial evidence. The companies behind the drug – Eisai and Biogen – are expected to provide still more data shortly so the FDA can consider a final approval. So far, the FDA has not indicated whether an advisory committee will be convened.