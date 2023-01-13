Pharmalittle: Pharma prioritizes biologics over pills due to drug-pricing law; former Takeda employee accused of creating fake consulting firm

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather modest. We plan to promenade extensively with the official mascot, catch up on our reading, and maybe hold a listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (for now, the rotation will start with this and this). And what about you? This may be an opportunity to park yourself in front of the telly and catch up on your binge watching or, conversely, lively up yourself by venturing to a museum or danceteria. Or you could simply sit quietly and take stock of the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you on Tuesday due to a long holiday weekend on this side of the pond. …

Drugmakers are prioritizing biologic medicines over treatments given as pills because a new U.S. law gives biologics more time before becoming subject to government price limits, Reuters explains. The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate prices for certain medications. The pharmaceutical industry opposed the legislation and has begun implementing strategies to mitigate its impact. Such a shift in focus could result in the availability of far fewer cheap, generic pills in the long run. The law sets a nine-year exemption period for drugs that are mainly pills, while biologics, generally injections or infusions, are protected from negotiation for 13 years.