 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
Pharma
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 13, 2023

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a photo of a woman with brown hair, wearing a purple shirt and holding a yoga mat in front of a wood paneled wall
Caroline Baumal (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Apellis Pharmaceuticals hired Caroline Baumel as chief medical officer. She has been a professor of ophthalmology at New England Eye Center, Tufts Medical Center.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

As Ginkgo stock sinks, CEO Jason Kelly tries to…
As Ginkgo stock sinks, CEO Jason Kelly tries to win over drugmakers in San Francisco
‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda…
‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda worker and boyfriend accused of $2.3 million…
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Congressional Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices, despite…
Congressional Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices, despite new price negotiation
Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company…
Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company is changing course
Pharmalittle: Pharma prioritizes biologics over pills due to drug-pricing…
Pharmalittle: Pharma prioritizes biologics over pills due to drug-pricing law; former Takeda employee accused of creating…

Recommended Stories