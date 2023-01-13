Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Caroline Baumal (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Apellis Pharmaceuticals hired Caroline Baumel as chief medical officer. She has been a professor of ophthalmology at New England Eye Center, Tufts Medical Center.