 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Large health insurers lowered barriers to fair access to some drugs, analysis finds

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 17, 2023

Reprints
Health care costs
Adobe

Most of the largest health plans in the U.S. generally provide “fair access” to 19 treatments for a handful of serious diseases, although transparent coverage information is often lacking for some medicines, a new analysis found.

Almost uniformly, the 18 health plans and benefit managers examined make the medications available fairly when judged on three criteria: prescriber restrictions, eligibility based on clinical data, and step therapy, which requires patients to try other medicines before an insurer will approve a prescription.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss…
Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss drugs
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis…
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis cases. Hospitals are struggling to respond
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown on online controlled substances
Verily leans into Onduo as it looks to enter…
Verily leans into Onduo as it looks to enter the lucrative world of running medical research
Pharmalittle: HIV vaccine study is stopped early; Merck has…
Pharmalittle: HIV vaccine study is stopped early; Merck has a plan to combat carcinogen found in…
Hip and knee replacements go better when performed by…
Hip and knee replacements go better when performed by high-volume surgeons, new study finds

Recommended Stories