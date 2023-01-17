Large health insurers lowered barriers to fair access to some drugs, analysis finds

Most of the largest health plans in the U.S. generally provide “fair access” to 19 treatments for a handful of serious diseases, although transparent coverage information is often lacking for some medicines, a new analysis found.

Almost uniformly, the 18 health plans and benefit managers examined make the medications available fairly when judged on three criteria: prescriber restrictions, eligibility based on clinical data, and step therapy, which requires patients to try other medicines before an insurer will approve a prescription.