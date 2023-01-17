 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pfizer says it will widen access to hundreds of off-patent medicines in low-income countries

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 17, 2023

Reprints
globe and meds illo
Adobe

In another bid to widen access to its medical products, Pfizer plans to provide roughly 500 medicines and vaccines — many of which are no longer protected by patents — at not-for-profit prices to 45 mostly low-income countries. The goal is to make it possible for the countries to purchase the drugs and vaccines at substantially lower prices than they might otherwise.

The move expands an effort announced last May to provide about two dozen patent-protected products to 27 low-income countries and another 18 lower-middle-income countries, most of which are located in Africa. And as the company indicated in its first announcement, new products that are subsequently launched will also be included in the program.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss…
Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss drugs
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis…
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis cases. Hospitals are struggling to respond
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown on online controlled substances
Verily leans into Onduo as it looks to enter…
Verily leans into Onduo as it looks to enter the lucrative world of running medical research
Leaders at Davos need to pay attention to the…
Leaders at Davos need to pay attention to the crossroads of climate change, health, and security
Pharmalittle: HIV vaccine study is stopped early; Merck has…
Pharmalittle: HIV vaccine study is stopped early; Merck has a plan to combat carcinogen found in…

Recommended Stories