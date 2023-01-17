Pfizer says it will widen access to hundreds of off-patent medicines in low-income countries

In another bid to widen access to its medical products, Pfizer plans to provide roughly 500 medicines and vaccines — many of which are no longer protected by patents — at not-for-profit prices to 45 mostly low-income countries. The goal is to make it possible for the countries to purchase the drugs and vaccines at substantially lower prices than they might otherwise.

The move expands an effort announced last May to provide about two dozen patent-protected products to 27 low-income countries and another 18 lower-middle-income countries, most of which are located in Africa. And as the company indicated in its first announcement, new products that are subsequently launched will also be included in the program.