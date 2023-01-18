 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
STAT+
Biotech
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: HIV vaccine study is stopped early; Merck has a plan to combat carcinogen found in diabetes drugs

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 18, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Top of the morning to you. The middle of the week is upon us and, since you made it this far, why not forge ahead? After all, there is always light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. You never know what you may accomplish. So please join us as we celebrate this notion with a cup or three of delicious stimulation. Our choice today is blueberry cobbler. Meanwhile, we have assembled a menu of tidbits to help you along. So please dig in. Have a smashing day, and please feel free to forward any secrets you come across. Our “in basket” is always open….

More than two dozen big buyers of prescription medicines expect prices will rise by an average of 8% annually over the next three years, a slight uptick from a year ago. And 19% believe a “substantial portion” of the anticipated increases can be attributed to a shift to newer, pricier therapies, which is up from 8% a year ago, STAT writes, citing a new survey. Notably, the slightly higher projection “may be the continuation of a trend toward expectations for double-digit increases” for prescription medicines in the future, wrote analysts at Cowen, who queried 26 hospitals, pharmacy benefit managers, and health maintenance organizations that purchased about $90 billion in medicines in 2022.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss…
Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss drugs
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis…
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis cases. Hospitals are struggling to respond
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown on online controlled substances
FDA rejects Lilly’s bid for accelerated approval for its…
FDA rejects Lilly’s bid for accelerated approval for its Alzheimer’s drug
‘A cascade of failures’: FDA cites Indian drugmaker for…
‘A cascade of failures’: FDA cites Indian drugmaker for numerous quality control problems
Pallone pushes NIH and FDA to disclose steps being…
Pallone pushes NIH and FDA to disclose steps being taken to ensure clinical trial results are…

Recommended Stories