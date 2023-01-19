 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
STAT+
Biotech
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pallone pushes NIH and FDA to disclose steps being taken to ensure clinical trial results are reported

  • Ed Silverman
  • John Wilkerson

By Ed Silverman and John Wilkerson Jan. 19, 2023

Reprints
Covid Clinical Trials
Molly Ferguson for STAT

A Democratic lawmaker is demanding to know what steps the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health are taking to ensure that results of clinical trials funded by the government are reported to a federal database.

In a letter sent on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) cited a recent report showing the NIH has failed to conduct proper follow-up. Specifically, the agency didn’t verify that half of 72 funded trials were reported in 2019 and 2020 to ClinicalTrials.gov, according the report, which was published by the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss…
Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss drugs
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis…
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis cases. Hospitals are struggling to respond
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown on online controlled substances
FDA rejects Lilly’s bid for accelerated approval for its…
FDA rejects Lilly’s bid for accelerated approval for its Alzheimer’s drug
‘A cascade of failures’: FDA cites Indian drugmaker for…
‘A cascade of failures’: FDA cites Indian drugmaker for numerous quality control problems
For only the second time, a big drugmaker offers…
For only the second time, a big drugmaker offers a warranty on a medicine

Recommended Stories