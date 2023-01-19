Pallone pushes NIH and FDA to disclose steps being taken to ensure clinical trial results are reported

A Democratic lawmaker is demanding to know what steps the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health are taking to ensure that results of clinical trials funded by the government are reported to a federal database.

In a letter sent on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) cited a recent report showing the NIH has failed to conduct proper follow-up. Specifically, the agency didn’t verify that half of 72 funded trials were reported in 2019 and 2020 to ClinicalTrials.gov, according the report, which was published by the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services.