Pharmalittle: India regulator finds 5% of drug samples are substandard; EMA claims new clinical trial registry is fixed

The European Medicines Agency has not identified any safety signals in the region related to the updated Covid-19 booster shot from Pfizer and BioNTech, Reuters notes. Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a safety monitoring system had flagged that the shot could possibly be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data. In their own statement, the companies acknowledged that they were aware of limited reports of ischemic strokes in people 65 and older following vaccination with their updated booster.