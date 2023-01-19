 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
STAT+
Biotech
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

‘A cascade of failures’: FDA cites Indian drugmaker for numerous quality control problems

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 19, 2023

Reprints
FDA sign FDA commissioner
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

In a stunning rebuke, the Food and Drug Administration accused a drugmaker of a “cascade of failures” for a litany of quality-control problems at a manufacturing plant, the latest instance in which the regulator has castigated an Indian pharmaceutical company for such lapses.

The agency cited Intas Pharmaceuticals for several violations of so-called good manufacturing practices, including problems with data integrity, standard documentation practices, accuracy, reproducing test methods on products, and procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination, according to a 36-page report posted online by the agency following a plant inspection late last year.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss…
Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss drugs
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis…
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis cases. Hospitals are struggling to respond
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown on online controlled substances
FDA rejects Lilly’s bid for accelerated approval for its…
FDA rejects Lilly’s bid for accelerated approval for its Alzheimer’s drug
Pallone pushes NIH and FDA to disclose steps being…
Pallone pushes NIH and FDA to disclose steps being taken to ensure clinical trial results are…
For only the second time, a big drugmaker offers…
For only the second time, a big drugmaker offers a warranty on a medicine

Recommended Stories