For only the second time, a big drugmaker offers a warranty on a medicine

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 19, 2023

Sanofi
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa via AP Images

In a bid to blunt competition and address rising drug costs, Sanofi is offering a warranty that will cover the cost for any hospital if a specific medicine fails to work, marking only the second time a major pharmaceutical company has taken such a step.

In this instance, Sanofi designed a warranty program for its Cablivi medication, which is used to treat aTTP, a rare, life-threatening autoimmune blood disorder that is considered a medical emergency. The cost will be refunded for up to six doses for patients who fail to initially respond or up to 12 doses for patients whose condition worsens.

