FTC wants ‘pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli held in contempt for violating lifelong ban on working in pharma

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 20, 2023

Martin Shkreli
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge to hold "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli in contempt.

The Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge to hold “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli in contempt for failing to provide the agency with information needed to determine whether he is violating an order that permanently banned him from working in the pharmaceutical industry.

In a motion filed federal court in New York, the FTC and seven state regulators argued that Shkreli has failed to comply with their requests to provide documents and sit for an interview as part of their investigation into whether he violated the ban by forming and operating his new company, which is called Druglike Inc.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

