Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Susan Kalled (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Dianthus Therapeutics hired Susan Kalled as chief scientific officer. Previously, she worked at Compass Therapeutics, where she was also chief scientific officer and, before that, was vice president of biology at Q32 Bio.