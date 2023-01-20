 Skip to Main Content
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 20, 2023

Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
A photo of Susan Kalled, a woman with dark hair and bangs. she is kneeling down to tie her shoelace and is wearing a turquoise athletic jacket and athletic pants
Susan Kalled (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Dianthus Therapeutics hired Susan Kalled as chief scientific officer. Previously, she worked at Compass Therapeutics, where she was also chief scientific officer and, before that, was vice president of biology at Q32 Bio.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories