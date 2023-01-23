 Skip to Main Content
Despite court ruling, FDA will continue with its approach to approving orphan drug exclusivity

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 23, 2023

Andrew Harnik/AP

In an unexpected move, the Food and Drug Administration will continue to apply exclusive marketing rights for so-called orphan drugs under its existing regulations, rather than take a broader approach suggested by a federal court in a highly controversial case involving one such medicine.

Going forward, the agency will continue to grant seven years of marketing exclusivity for specific uses or indications for orphan drugs — the regulatory term for rare disease medicines — instead of allowing a drug company to win more expansive marketing rights, even if the medicine is only approved for some uses for treating a particular disease.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

