Pharmalittle: Amazon adds $5 monthly generic drug subscription; PhRMA ends lobbying contract with brother of White House official

Amazon is beefing up its Prime program for U.S. users with a new prescription benefit called RxPass, which will allow Prime members to get as many drugs as they need for $5 a month from a list of 50 generic medications used to treat more than 80 common conditions, CNBC tells us. Amazon has another Prime prescription savings benefit that offers a discount of up to 80% on generic medications and up to 40% on brand-name prescriptions. Amazon has pushed deeper into health care in recent years, including the 2020 launch of its online pharmacy. But an August report from Morgan Stanley found Amazon Pharmacy did not rank as a top perk for Prime members.