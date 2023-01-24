Doctors’ group complains that 60 Minutes segment on Wegovy was really just an ad

A physicians’ group has filed a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration alleging that a recent 60 Minutes segment about the Wegovy weight-loss drug was actually an advertisement and demanded the agency withdraw the report from circulation.

At issue was a Jan. 1 segment on the widely watched CBS News program about the Novo Nordisk drug, which is on its way to becoming a top-selling medicine and has experienced shortages due to high demand. Wegovy is one of a few treatments that are expected to transform weight-loss medicines into a $30 billion market by 2030, according to analysts at Cowen.