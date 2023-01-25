 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Merck ends late-stage trial for Keytruda in prostate cancer; doctor group says 60 Minutes segment on Wegovy was an ad

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 25, 2023

Good morning, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you, despite the cloudy skies looming over the Pharmalot campus. After all, the birds are still chirping and a tolerable breeze is wafting by. Moreover, this marks the middle of the week, which means we have managed to survive this far. And this calls for celebration, yes? So please join us as we hoist another cup of delicious stimulation. Our choice today is peppermint mocha. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest. Have a grand day and drop us a line if you hear something saucy. …

Merck is discontinuing a late-stage trial of its blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda in some prostate cancer patients after interim data showed it was unlikely to meet the study’s main goals, Reuters writes. The interim analysis showed the therapy did not extend survival or help extend the time a patient lives without the disease worsening. The drug was being tested in combination with androgen deprivation therapy and Xtandi in patients with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. The data is a setback for Merck, which has been working to expand use of Keytruda, which has powered its growth for years but will lose exclusivity in 2028.

