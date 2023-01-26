Warren urges the FTC to scrutinize two pharma mergers over “anti-competitive” practices

In her latest bid to address prescription drug prices, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is urging the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to “closely scrutinize” two pending pharmaceutical company mergers over concerns that “rampant consolidation” will drive up costs for consumers.

One deal involves Amgen, which plans to pay $28.7 billion to acquire Horizon Therapeutics, a company that markets treatments for autoimmune disorders and recently generated takeover interest from a few large drug companies. The other deal involves two companies that have been involved in the opioid business; Indivior plans to buy Opiant for $145 million.