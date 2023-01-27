Pharmalittle: Some Republicans push to probe Pfizer over Covid-19 ‘mutations’; Warren urges FTC to probe pharma mergers

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is still being decided, but we do plan to promenade with the official mascot, catch up on our reading, and hopefully hold a listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (the rotation will begin with this and this). And what about you? Those of you who are organized could get a head start on your taxes or plan a spring getaway. You could also take the time to see if you inadvertently stored any classified documents in order to avoid unnecessary aggravation. Or you could simply map out the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

CVS and Walmart are cutting pharmacy hours in the midst of a pharmacist shortage that has plagued the nation’s biggest drugstore chains throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports. CVS, the largest U.S. drugstore chain by revenue, plans in March to cut or shift hours at about two-thirds of its roughly 9,000 U.S. locations. Walmart plans to reduce pharmacy hours by closing at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. at most of its roughly 4,600 stores by March. Walgreens Boots Alliance previously said it was operating thousands of stores on reduced hours because of staffing shortages. Combined, the three chains operate some 24,000 retail pharmacies across the U.S.