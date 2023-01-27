 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
Coronavirus
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

A bellwether for biosimilars: Why the new competition for Humira matters to pharma, payers, and patients

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 27, 2023

Reprints
Humira injection
For years, Humira dominated the market for treating rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune disorders. Aram Boghosian for STAT

After months of anticipation, the first biosimilar version of Humira will become available next week — a pivotal moment in the long-running debate about whether cheaper copies of pricey biologics can lower soaring U.S. health care costs.

For years, Humira dominated the market for treating rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune disorders. In the process, it became the best-selling medicine in the world and generated billions of dollars in annual sales for AbbVie, which extended its monopoly time and again by filing dozens of patents that made it harder for would-be rivals to launch lower-cost biosimilar versions.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for…
Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for remarks its CEO made about vaccination
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Did Merck circumvent its duty to warn on ‘Fosamax…
Did Merck circumvent its duty to warn on ‘Fosamax fractures’?
After bullying allegations, Eric Lander will return to run…
After bullying allegations, Eric Lander will return to run a lab at the Broad Institute
Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for…
Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for remarks its CEO made about vaccination
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories