 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Coronavirus
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for remarks its CEO made about vaccination

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 27, 2023

Reprints
Albert Bourla - Pfizer CEO
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After weeks of deliberation, Pfizer was scolded by a U.K. pharmaceutical industry trade group after its chief executive officer made misleading statements in a media interview about the need to vaccinate young children against Covid-19.

The fracas began when the Pfizer chief, Albert Bourla, gave an interview to the BBC and discussed the idea of vaccinating children between five and 11 years old, a course of action that had not yet been approved by regulators in the U.K. And his remarks, which ran in December 2021, prompted a complaint from an advocacy group that argued Bourla was inappropriately touting Covid-19 vaccines.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Inside the fall of star MIT scientist David Sabatini
Inside the fall of star MIT scientist David Sabatini
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Inside the fall of star MIT scientist David Sabatini
Inside the fall of star MIT scientist David Sabatini
After bullying allegations, Eric Lander will return to run…
After bullying allegations, Eric Lander will return to run a lab at the Broad Institute
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Legend says its CAR-T outperformed conventional therapy for multiple…
Legend says its CAR-T outperformed conventional therapy for multiple myeloma

Recommended Stories