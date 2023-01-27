Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Jeffery Brown (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Sensorium Therapeutics hired Jeffrey Brown as chief scientific officer. Previously, he worked at Deep Genomics, where he was vice president and head of preclinical research.