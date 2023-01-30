 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharma wins a key round in a court battle with hospitals over a drug discount program

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Jan. 30, 2023

Reprints
gavel pill patent
Adobe

In a victory for the pharmaceutical industry, a federal appeals court ruled drug companies have the right to limit discounts to hospitals that rely on numerous contract pharmacies as they participate in a U.S. government drug discount program.

The decision was made in response to lawsuits that were originally filed by three large drugmakers — Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and AstraZeneca — that the federal government was unlawfully interpreting key provisions in the controversial 340B drug discount program. The matter is actually not resolved, though, because the same dispute is still being considered in two other appeals courts.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Alphabet’s laid-off health tech employees on where their work…
Alphabet’s laid-off health tech employees on where their work heads next
Medicare Advantage insurers to repay billions under final federal…
Medicare Advantage insurers to repay billions under final federal audit rule
‘Everybody has blood on their hands’: A decade-long battle…
‘Everybody has blood on their hands’: A decade-long battle over Medicare Advantage audits is coming to…
Medicare may test policy of paying less for accelerated…
Medicare may test policy of paying less for accelerated approval drugs
Pharmalittle: Amgen pricing for Humira biosimilar may not help…
Pharmalittle: Amgen pricing for Humira biosimilar may not help patients; pharma wins court battle over drug…
Amgen pricing for its Humira biosimilar may benefit PBMs…
Amgen pricing for its Humira biosimilar may benefit PBMs and insurers more than patients

Recommended Stories