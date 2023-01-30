U.K. lawmakers urge Pfizer not to raise the price of its Covid-19 vaccine

Several U.K. lawmakers have asked Pfizer not to raise the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, citing concerns such a move could strain the U.K. National Health Service and public finances.

In a letter to Pfizer chief executive officer Albert Bourla, the lawmakers noted the company plans to raise the price of its shot to $110 to $130 a dose in the U.S. and they asked him to confirm during an upcoming call with Wall Street analysts and investors that Pfizer will not take the same step in the U.K.