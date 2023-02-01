 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Pfizer projects lower revenue from Covid-19 products; Medicare eyes policy for paying less for accelerated-approval drugs

  Ed Silverman

Feb. 1, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Top of the morning to you. The middle of the week is upon us and, since you made it this far, why not forge ahead? After all, there is always light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. You never know what you may accomplish. So please join us as we celebrate this notion with a cup or three of delicious stimulation. Our choice today is chocolate cappuccino. As always, please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest menu of tidbits to help you proceed on your journey. So please dig in. Have a smashing day, and do forward any secrets you come across. Our “in basket” is always open. …

A Medicare official hinted the program might test a policy of paying less for drugs that receive so-called accelerated approvals than for medicines that are granted traditional approvals, STAT tells us. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration uses accelerated approvals to make promising drugs for serious conditions available to patients sooner. The program is widely considered a success and has worked well for many drugs, but not all work out. Accelerated approvals were withdrawn for about 12% of drugs as of the end of 2021. Medicare officials may consider requiring drugmakers pay extra rebates to the government until accelerated approval drugs receive full approval.

Ed Silverman

