Leading ALS advocacy group roiled by infighting over money and priorities

The falling out among the ALS Association and its chapters appears to stem from a reversal in fortunes. The ALS headquarters was, for awhile, flush with cash following the Ice Bucket Challenge fundraiser in 2014.

A blistering battle has broken out between the ALS Association and more than a dozen of its state and local chapters, which are resisting a move by the national headquarters to dismantle their offices and run operations around the U.S.

Fifteen chapters claim the national office is attempting the takeover in order to grab a larger share of revenue these local offices send to association headquarters, according to a lawsuit filed in a Delaware state court. Currently, the national office is entitled to nearly 14% of all revenue that is raised by ALS chapters. The money is invested in research, clinic certification, and lobbying, among other activities.