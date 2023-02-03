Pharmalittle: ALS Association and its chapters battle over money and priorities; eye drops recalled over links to drug-resistant infections

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather modest. We plan to catch up on our reading, stroll about with our official mascot, and, given the frigid weather in our neighborhood, stay indoors to hold another listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (the rotation will include this, this and this). And what about you? This is a fine time to plan a spring getaway. You could park yourself in front of the telly to binge watch. Or purchase a winter sweater before prices rise still further. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

A blistering battle has broken out between the ALS Association and more than a dozen of its state and local chapters, which are resisting a move by the national headquarters to dismantle their offices and run operations around the U.S., STAT reports. Fifteen chapters claim the national office is attempting the takeover in order to grab a larger share of revenue these local offices send to association headquarters, according to a lawsuit filed in a Delaware state court. Currently, the national office is entitled to nearly 14% of all revenue that is raised by ALS chapters. The money is invested in research, clinic certification, and lobbying, among other activities.