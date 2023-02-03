 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: ALS Association and its chapters battle over money and priorities; eye drops recalled over links to drug-resistant infections

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 3, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather modest. We plan to catch up on our reading, stroll about with our official mascot, and, given the frigid weather in our neighborhood, stay indoors to hold another listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (the rotation will include this, this and this). And what about you? This is a fine time to plan a spring getaway. You could park yourself in front of the telly to binge watch. Or purchase a winter sweater before prices rise still further. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

A blistering battle has broken out between the ALS Association and more than a dozen of its state and local chapters, which are resisting a move by the national headquarters to dismantle their offices and run operations around the U.S., STAT reports. Fifteen chapters claim the national office is attempting the takeover in order to grab a larger share of revenue these local offices send to association headquarters, according to a lawsuit filed in a Delaware state court. Currently, the national office is entitled to nearly 14% of all revenue that is raised by ALS chapters. The money is invested in research, clinic certification, and lobbying, among other activities.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

I was laid off from a public health job.…
I was laid off from a public health job. Trust me, tech layoffs are different
Eye drops linked to U.S. drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
Eye drops linked to U.S. drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
Medicare Advantage insurers will score $2 billion gift thanks…
Medicare Advantage insurers will score $2 billion gift thanks to limited audits
Turkish court hands Novartis and Roche a rare win…
Turkish court hands Novartis and Roche a rare win over their efforts to promote an eye…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
They were the 10% left out of life-changing treatments.…
They were the 10% left out of life-changing treatments. Now these cystic fibrosis patients may finally…

Recommended Stories