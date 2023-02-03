 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 3, 2023

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
A man wearing a green hat, black quarter zip sweatshirt, black running tights, and shorts, jogging on a sidewalk in front of apartment buildings. he is wearing gloves and staring straight ahead
Christopher Wright (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Ring Therapeutics hired Christopher Wright as chief medical officer and head of translational research. Previously, he worked at AavantiBio, where he was also chief medical officer.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

I was laid off from a public health job.…
I was laid off from a public health job. Trust me, tech layoffs are different
Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for…
Pfizer is scolded by a U.K. trade group for remarks its CEO made about vaccination
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
Turkish court hands Novartis and Roche a rare win…
Turkish court hands Novartis and Roche a rare win over their efforts to promote an eye…
Pharmalittle: ALS Association and its chapters battle over money…
Pharmalittle: ALS Association and its chapters battle over money and priorities; eye drops recalled over links…
They were the 10% left out of life-changing treatments.…
They were the 10% left out of life-changing treatments. Now these cystic fibrosis patients may finally…

Recommended Stories