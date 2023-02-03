Turkish court hands Novartis and Roche a rare win over their efforts to promote an eye treatment

A Turkish court overturned a decision by the national antitrust regulator that two years ago fined Roche and Novartis more than $30 million for conspiring to spread misinformation about an eye treatment, a rare victory for the companies after legal setbacks elsewhere.

In response to appeals filed by both drugmakers, an administrative court in Ankara, Turkey, determined that the Turkish Competition Board failed to demonstrate that Novartis and Roche colluded illegally to promote the eye medication. As a result, the antitrust watchdog was instructed to repay the fines to both companies.