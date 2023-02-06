Pharmalittle: AbbVie to lift $2B cap on deals as Humira rivals appear; India to spend $80M to bolster regulatory system

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so-familiar routine of online meetings, conferences and deadlines has predictably returned. But what can you do? The world, such as it is, keeps spinning. So to give it a nudge in a useful direction, we are firing up the coffee kettle to brew another cup of stimulation. Our choice today is maple bourbon. As always, you are invited to join us. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you start your journey. We hope your day is productive and meaningful. And of course, do keep in touch. We are searching for new pen pals …

Now that its blockbuster immune-disease therapy Humira is facing lower-priced competition, AbbVie is turning to a pair of next-generation successors to replenish the billions of dollars in sales that will be lost, The Wall Street Journal writes. The company is also betting on four drug approvals by the end of next year. In addition, AbbVie is lifting a self-imposed $2 billion limit on the size of deals it would do to add more products. AbbVie is counting most on persuading doctors that two newer immune drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are more effective than Humira and can pass peak Humira sales in four years.