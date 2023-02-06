 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

Pharmalittle: AbbVie to lift $2B cap on deals as Humira rivals appear; India to spend $80M to bolster regulatory system

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 6, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so-familiar routine of online meetings, conferences and deadlines has predictably returned. But what can you do? The world, such as it is, keeps spinning. So to give it a nudge in a useful direction, we are firing up the coffee kettle to brew another cup of stimulation. Our choice today is maple bourbon. As always, you are invited to join us. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you start your journey. We hope your day is productive and meaningful. And of course, do keep in touch. We are searching for new pen pals …

Now that its blockbuster immune-disease therapy Humira is facing lower-priced competition, AbbVie is turning to a pair of next-generation successors to replenish the billions of dollars in sales that will be lost, The Wall Street Journal writes. The company is also betting on four drug approvals by the end of next year. In addition, AbbVie is lifting a self-imposed $2 billion limit on the size of deals it would do to add more products. AbbVie is counting most on persuading doctors that two newer immune drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are more effective than Humira and can pass peak Humira sales in four years.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Senators probe telehealth companies for tracking and monetizing sensitive…
Senators probe telehealth companies for tracking and monetizing sensitive health data
Mindstrong’s demise and the future of mental health care
Mindstrong’s demise and the future of mental health care
‘They were his best shot. And they failed to…
‘They were his best shot. And they failed to help’: Why did EMS workers neglect Tyre…
Pharmalittle: Biden to call for expanding caps on insulin…
Pharmalittle: Biden to call for expanding caps on insulin prices; families seek to override Vertex CF…
Chinese DNA giant’s U.S. affiliate looks to rival Illumina,…
Chinese DNA giant’s U.S. affiliate looks to rival Illumina, touting $100 genome and high-power sequencers
Angry at Vertex pricing of cystic fibrosis drugs, families…
Angry at Vertex pricing of cystic fibrosis drugs, families in four countries seek to override patents

Recommended Stories