 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharma loses a court battle in its bid to block states from importing drugs from Canada

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 7, 2023

Reprints
Canada drugs
Adobe

In a setback to the pharmaceutical industry, a federal judge has tossed a lawsuit that sought to prevent state governments from importing medicines from Canada. And the decision is likely to embolden more states to now consider the approach as they look to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

In a 26-page opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that drug companies failed to prove they would face a “concrete risk of harm” from a federal rule that would allow states to import medicines. In his view, any harm is only speculative, because there is no guarantee the federal government will approve any state proposal. As a result, the industry did not have standing to file suit.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Tracking the bird flu, experts see a familiar threat…
Tracking the bird flu, experts see a familiar threat — and a virus whose course is…
Verily, struggling to turn profits, taps a Starbucks veteran…
Verily, struggling to turn profits, taps a Starbucks veteran and ‘Warcraft’ master
Mindstrong’s demise and the future of mental health care
Mindstrong’s demise and the future of mental health care
Bayer, facing investor ire, appoints an outsider CEO
Bayer, facing investor ire, appoints an outsider CEO
Pharmalittle: Biden wants $35 insulin cap for all Americans;…
Pharmalittle: Biden wants $35 insulin cap for all Americans; pharma loses a court case over importing…
New funding for scientist David Sabatini draws divided reactions
New funding for scientist David Sabatini draws divided reactions

Recommended Stories