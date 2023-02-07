 Skip to Main Content
Angry at Vertex pricing of cystic fibrosis drugs, families in four countries seek to override patents

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 7, 2023

Vertex
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

In a bid to expand access to pricey cystic fibrosis treatments, a coalition of families and activists are petitioning four governments — South Africa, India, Brazil, and Ukraine — to make it possible to obtain generic versions of a medicine sold by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. And the coordinated effort underscores the growing global battle over equal access to medicines.

The gambit largely involves the use of compulsory licenses, which lets a country grant a license to a public agency or a generic drugmaker to copy a patented medicine without the consent of the brand-name company that owns the patent. The right to take this step, which can be used to lower the cost of a prescription medicine, was memorialized in a World Trade Organization agreement.

