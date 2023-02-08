Pharmalittle: Biden wants $35 insulin cap for all Americans; pharma loses a court case over importing drugs from Canada

Rise and shine, everyone. The middle of the week is upon us. Have heart, though. You made it this far, so why not hang on for another couple of days, yes? And what better way to make the time fly than to keep busy. So grab that cup of stimulation — our flavor today boasts the aroma of blueberries — and get started. Meanwhile, do keep us in mind if you hear anything interesting. Have a smashing day …

President Biden strived with his State of the Union address to find a plank of bipartisan support in a split Congress, with health care priorities holding up the frame, STAT says. The president, halfway through his term, pointed to a slew of populist policies he still hopes Congress could achieve, from battling the addiction crisis to improving mental health care access and bolstering support for at-home caregivers. “We pay more for prescription drugs than any nation in the world,” he said, tapping safe bipartisan priorities like controlling the cost of insulin, which is now capped at $35 in Medicare. Democrats failed last year to extend that cap to Americans in commercial plans.