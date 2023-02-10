Pharmalittle: Generic drugmakers may be helped by Inflation Reduction Act; Bayer union warns not to split the company

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather modest. We expect to dispense with growing piles of paperwork, host a romper room for the official mascot and host a listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (the rotation will feature this and this). And what about you? This is a fine time to gear up for spring cleaning or get a head start on planning a summer getaway. You could also plant yourself in front of the telly to binge watch. Or simply map out the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon…

A U.S. district court decision due as soon as Feb. 24 could have sweeping ramifications on access to abortion pills in the U.S., and reverse recent moves by the Biden administration to make it easier to get hold of them, Pharmaphorum says. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk — who was appointed by Donald Trump — is due to rule in the weeks ahead on a lawsuit brought by anti-abortion group Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine that is seeking to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rescind its decades-old approval of mifepristone. The outcome has sweeping implications for abortion medications and FDA authority over regulating drugs.