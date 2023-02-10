Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Fairooz Kabbinavar (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Cardiff Oncology hired Fairooz Kabbinavar as chief medical officer. Most recently, he was the global head of research and development at Huyabio International.